FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Aguero returns to full training ahead of Stoke clash
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 13, 2017 / 5:29 AM / in 8 days

Soccer-Aguero returns to full training ahead of Stoke clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Striker Sergio Aguero has completed a full training session with Manchester City and could be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Stoke City, two weeks after sustaining a broken rib in a road accident.

The 29-year-old was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last month and missed City’s 1-0 win over champions Chelsea and both of Argentina’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers but returned to light training for the league leaders earlier this week.

“Back to training. I am ready!” Aguero said on his verified Twitter account, alongside pictures of him and his team mates in action during Thursday’s session.

Aguero is City’s top-scorer with six goals in as many Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, who lead the standings on 19 points after seven fixtures. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.