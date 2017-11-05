Soccer-Man City continue winning streak with victory over Arsenal

* City extend club record winning streak to 15 games

* Defensive line-up from Arsenal unable to contain City

* Kevin De Bruyne fired City ahead with shot from edge of the box

* City’s record scorer Sergio Aguero converted penalty

* Substitute Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for the Gunners

* City substitute Gabriel Jesus added third with tap-in

* City at Leicester next, Arsenal host Tottenham

MANCHESTER CITY 3 ARSENAL 1

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their club record run of wins to 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

City grabbed the lead in the 19th minute through a low drive from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and doubled their advantage soon after the interval when record scorer Sergio Aguero slotted home a penalty after Raheem Sterling was barged over by Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal threw on striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 56th minute and he fired them back into the game with a clinical diagonal finish after being set up by Aaron Ramsey.

But City restored their two goal lead when David Silva, in what replays suggested was an offside position, collected a pass from Fernandinho and slipped the ball to substitute Gabriel Jesus for a simple tap-in.