FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Man City continue winning streak with victory over Arsenal
Sections
Featured
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Top News
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Texas Shooting
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Column: Saudi purge takes kingdom into unpredictable era
Middle East
Column: Saudi purge takes kingdom into unpredictable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 5, 2017 / 4:18 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Man City continue winning streak with victory over Arsenal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* City extend club record winning streak to 15 games

* Defensive line-up from Arsenal unable to contain City

* Kevin De Bruyne fired City ahead with shot from edge of the box

* City’s record scorer Sergio Aguero converted penalty

* Substitute Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for the Gunners

* City substitute Gabriel Jesus added third with tap-in

* City at Leicester next, Arsenal host Tottenham

MANCHESTER CITY 3 ARSENAL 1

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their club record run of wins to 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

City grabbed the lead in the 19th minute through a low drive from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and doubled their advantage soon after the interval when record scorer Sergio Aguero slotted home a penalty after Raheem Sterling was barged over by Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal threw on striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 56th minute and he fired them back into the game with a clinical diagonal finish after being set up by Aaron Ramsey.

But City restored their two goal lead when David Silva, in what replays suggested was an offside position, collected a pass from Fernandinho and slipped the ball to substitute Gabriel Jesus for a simple tap-in.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.