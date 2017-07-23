Man City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract

REUTERS - Manchester City have signed defender Danilo from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid in 2015 and played 24 matches for Zinedine Zidane's side last season as they won the Spanish league title, sealed their second consecutive Champions Legaue trophy and won the Club World Cup.

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Spanish Liga Santander - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 14/5/17 Real Madrid’s Danilo is shown a yellow card by referee Alberto MallencoReuters / Sergio Perez

"I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City," Danilo told City's website (mancity.com).

"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to getting to know my new teammates over the coming weeks."

British media reports claimed the Brazilian joined City for a fee of around 26 million pounds ($33.78 million), making him manager Guardiola's second major defensive signing in the current window following Kyle Walker's arrival earlier this month.

Danilo, who previously won two league titles in four years at Portuguese club FC Porto, will join his new team mates in their pre-season U.S. tour and could face his former club when City play Madrid on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7697 pounds)