De Bruyne expects Manchester clubs to fight out for league title
October 20, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 4 days ago

De Bruyne expects Manchester clubs to fight out for league title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

REUTERS - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes his club and rivals Manchester United currently have the edge over their opponents but says it is too early in the Premier League to choose title favourites.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs S.S.C. Napoli - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 17, 2017 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Both Manchester clubs remain unbeaten in the league with City atop the standings on 22 points and United two points behind after eight league games, followed by Tottenham Hotspur and Watford in third and fourth respectively.

City and United have shown dominant all-round performances to establish themselves at the top but De Bruyne, who has provided five assists and scored once for City in the league so far, would take nothing for granted.

“For the moment I think so, but everybody’s still there,” De Bruyne told ESPN when asked if the Manchester clubs are favourites.

“It’s so early, if you lose two or three games you go back to a (lower) position. We have to maintain this hopefully.”

City manager Pep Guardiola led them to a third-placed league finish last season and De Bruyne believes that the club have improved their record against the league’s top teams to rise to the top.

“I think last year we played good football but especially in the big games we didn’t win them,” De Bruyne added.

“Especially at the moment, we are playing maybe a little bit better, but we’re just building on what we did last year and for the moment everything is going well. But we’ll put hard work into it and we have to keep going.”

City can extend their six-game winning streak when they host Burnley in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

