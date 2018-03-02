Soccer: Man City fined for failing to control players at Wigan

(Reuters) - Manchester City have been fined 50,000 pounds ($68,805) for failing to control their players in last month’s FA Cup fifth round defeat at Wigan Athletic, the FA said on Friday.

The two clubs were charged after their players clashed following City midfielder Fabian Delph’s sending off in the 45th minute for a sliding challenge on Max Power.

The FA said in a statement that City had been fined“after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

Third-tier side Wigan went on to record a sensational 1-0 victory over the runaway Premier League leaders with a late goal from striker Will Grigg.

($1 = 0.7267 pounds)