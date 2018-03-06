Soccer: Guardiola accepts FA charge for wearing yellow ribbon

(Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has accepted an FA charge for wearing a yellow ribbon during matches in support of jailed pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 4, 2018 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The former Barcelona boss has continually sported the ribbon in City’s Premier League matches as well as games in domestic and European cup competitions, prompting the FA to charge him for violating their kit and advertising regulations.

A hearing has been requested, with a date to be set in due course, the FA said.

The 47-year-old Spaniard wore the ribbon during his side’s 3-0 League Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. Many City fans also wore yellow ribbons which were being handed out on the Wembley Way approach to England’s national stadium before kickoff.

However, Guardiola did not wear the ribbon during Sunday’s 1-0 league win over Chelsea.

Earlier on Monday, FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Guardiola.

Glenn later apologised over comments he made regarding political and religious symbols in which he included the Star of David and the Nazi swastika among those that should be kept out of the game.