February 23, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Guardiola charged by FA for yellow ribbon protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged by the English FA for wearing a yellow ribbon during matches in apparent protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia.

The former Barcelona boss, who has sported the ribbon in City’s Premier League matches as well as games in domestic and European cup competitions this season, has until March 5 to respond to the charges, an FA statement said on Friday.

It added that the ribbon had breached the FA’s kit and advertising regulations.

In December, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was asked to explain comments he made before the derby match against City, including doubts whether he would be allowed to make political statements like the Spaniard. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

