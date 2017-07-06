FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Man City's Gundogan working hard for pre-season return
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a month ago

Man City's Gundogan working hard for pre-season return

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Watford - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 14/12/16 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan in action with Watford's Adlene Guedioura Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is working hard to regain his full fitness and feature in the club's pre-season programme, the Germany midfielder has said.

The 26-year-old played 16 matches for City before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in December. He returned to light training last month, ahead of his team mates.

"I still have to do a lot of work until I am back but I am ready and working hard. I am in a good way," he told the club website (www.mancity.com).

"I am just waiting for the team to come back and maybe I am able to join the first bits of every training session - so warm-up stuff, some passing, some tactical stuff.

"Then hopefully over the next weeks I will be able to join them for the rest of the training sessions and, of course, the games."

Gundogan could return to action this month as City travel to the United States for a pre-season tour where they play rivals Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish champions Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.