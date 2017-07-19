Guardiola says Man City working on three or four more deals

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City are working on three or four more signings before the start of the Premier League season and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is staying, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Houston, Texas, ahead of a pre-season game against Manchester United on Thursday, the Spaniard said there were deals in the pipeline.

Real Madrid right back Danilo could be one option along with Monaco's French defender Benjamin Mendy.

"We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done out of respect for the other clubs, I won’t say other things, but it’s one option that we have," he said of the Brazilian.

"We are talking with three or four players, with the next three, four, five years in mind. They are young players. We will see," he said.

Asked about Aguero, he replied: "You know my opinion about Sergio -- he is our player and he will remain here."

Aguero helped City finish third in the league, scoring 20 goals in 31 league appearances, last season but his starting role came under intense scrutiny following the arrival of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus in January.

Aguero, 29, joined City from Spain's Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has a contract until 2020.

He had been linked in some media speculation to champions Chelsea, although City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the club website in May that the player would be staying.

"Aguero is one of the best players in the world. And we are a team that aspires to win in every competition we compete in... having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. And it has never been in doubt," he said then.