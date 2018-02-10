Soccer-Brilliant Aguero scores four to lift City 16 points clear

* Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

* Raheem Sterling opened the scoring before Jamie Vardy equaliser

* Sergio Aguero scored twice shortly after the break

* Argentine completed his hat-trick with a beautiful chip

* Aguero added long-range fourth

* Riyad Mahrez returned to the Leicester side from the bench

* City visit Arsenal next, Leicester host Stoke

MANCHESTER CITY 5 LEICESTER CITY 1

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sergio Aguero scored four goals as Manchester City extended their Premier League lead to 16 points with a 5-1 rout of Leicester City on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts, converting Kevin De Bruyne’s teasing cross in the third minute before Jamie Vardy equalised against the run of play with a slight deflection beating Ederson.

City started the second period in rapid fashion, Aguero scoring twice within five minutes with both goals assisted by the brilliant De Bruyne.

The Argentine completed his treble in the 77th minute, capitalising on Kasper Schmeichel’s error and lifting a sublime finish over the Dane to become the fourth player to score at least 20 Premier League goals in four successive seasons.

Aguero saved the best for last, though, with a sensational dipping shot that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.