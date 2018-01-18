Soccer: Otamendi extends Man City contract until 2022

(Reuters) - Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a contract extension until 2022, the Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old Argentina international has made 118 appearances for City since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Valencia in 2015 and won the League Cup in his first season in England.

He has featured in 22 of City’s 23 Premier League games this season, guiding the defensive line to help put Pep Guardiola’s side 12 points clear at the top of the table.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived and I‘m really happy to have extended my stay here by a couple more years,” Otamendi said in a statement.

“My only aim is to help the team and give all I can for this club. I am learning every day under Pep and enjoying my football and I feel I can still improve as a player.”