Soccer: Manchester City's Sane out for at least six weeks with injury - Guardiola

(Reuters) - Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been ruled out for at least six weeks with ankle ligament damage suffered in his team’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Sane had to come off at halftime following a challenge from Cardiff’s Joe Bennett, who was booked for the challenge before later being sent off for another foul.

“Leroy is injured,” Guardiola told a news conference. “It will be six weeks or seven weeks out.”

The 22-year-old Germany international has netted 11 goals and made 14 assists for City in all competitions this season.

He is expected to miss next month’s League Cup final against Arsenal and both legs of City’s last-16 Champions League tie against Basel.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock had suggested Bennett’s tackle on Sane was indicative of the style of English football and said Guardiola would have to get used to teams adopting a physical approach against City.

The Spanish coach disagreed with that assessment.

“He (Warnock) has more experience than me by far about English football,” Guardiola said.

”He knows it better than me. If he says that, what can I say? I have been here 18 months and I think English football is not like this.

“He has spent all his career in England and that is why his opinions are his opinions. What can I say?”

City, 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, on Wednesday host a West Bromwich Albion side that knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup at Anfield on Saturday.