Soccer: Playmaker Silva extends Man City contract
December 1, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Playmaker Silva extends Man City contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until 2020, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Naples, Italy - October 31, 2017 Manchester City's David Silva during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The Spaniard has been integral to City’s success since joining in 2010 and helped drive them eight points clear atop the league standings this season.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to City,” the 31-year-old told the club’s website. (www.mancity.com)

“I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.”

City are on a 19-game winning streak across all competitions and host a stumbling and relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

