Preparation key to Manchester City's winning run, says Stones

(Reuters) - Manchester City’s recovery process after every match and their comprehensive preparation for the next game are the key to their ongoing 15-match winning streak across all competitions, defender John Stones has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - S.S.C. Napoli vs Manchester City - Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - November 1, 2017 Manchester City's John Stones in action with Napoli's Dries Mertens Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

City are unbeaten this season and have won every game following their 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton in August, opening an eight-point lead at the top of the standings and progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“A lot of it is down to the preparation and post match,” Stones told British media. “The recovery we do, how we go about things in the few days before the next game, the staff keep us fit and healthy and keep that mental state, the winning run.”

The 23-year-old also believes that his team mates’ hunger to win their first league title since 2014 and the first trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2016 drives them on.

“That comes from everyone, the hunger, the fight. The boys have won titles and are hungry to do it again. That’s driving us on,” Stones said.

“For people like me who haven’t won anything it’s all about progressing, getting as many points as we can and hopefully to achieve our targets, which is to get silverware.”

The England centre-back has previously been criticised for his nervy performances but has regained form as City have become increasingly dominant, with Guardiola’s side conceding just seven league goals while scoring 38 in 11 games this season.

“When you’re enjoying it, playing well, your mind is free and things come off,” Stones added.

”I want to keep improving, keep this form going, striving to keep getting better. I think I am every day.

“If I keep doing that, keep doing things right then hopefully I can stay at this form, everyone would love to stay at their peak for ten years but it’s not going to happen.”

League leaders City travel to Leicester City on Nov. 18 after the conclusion of the international break.