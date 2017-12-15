FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sections
Featured
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
'The Post' is about the state of America, star Hanks says
Showbiz
'The Post' is about the state of America, star Hanks says
India this week
in pictures
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 15, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Man City 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, January 2017)

Tottenham 2-0 Man City (Premier League, October 2016)

Man City 1-2 Tottenham (Premier League, February 2016)

Tottenham 4-1 Man City (Premier League, September 2015)

Tottenham 0-1 Man City (Premier League, May 2015)

Man City 4-1 Tottenham (Premier League, October 2014)

Tottenham 1-5 Man City (Premier League, January 2014)

Man City 6-0 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2013)

Tottenham 3-1 Man City (Premier League, April 2013)

Man City 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2012)

Form guide (last five matches)

Man City - W W W W W

Tottenham - D L D W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

8/15 Man City to win

5/1 Tottenham to win

7/2 Match to end in draw

Correct score:

Man City: 17/2 1-0; 17/2 2-0; 7/1 2-1; 11/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2

Tottenham: 18/1 1-0; 33/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 66/1 3-0; 40/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 16/1 0-0; 8/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

First scorer: 3/1 Gabriel Jesus; 3/1 Sergio Aguero; 9/2 Raheem Sterling; 5/1 Brahim Diaz; 5/1 Leroy Sane; 11/2 Harry Kane; 6/1 Bernardo Silva; 7/1 Kevin de Bruyne; 8/1 Fernando Llorente; 9/1 Ilkay Guendogan; 10/1 David Silva; 11/1 Dele Alli; 11/1 Son Heung-min; 12/1 BAR

Also:

6/5 Jesus to score and Manchester City to win

7/1 Kane to score and Tottenham to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.