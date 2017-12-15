SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Man City 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, January 2017)

Tottenham 2-0 Man City (Premier League, October 2016)

Man City 1-2 Tottenham (Premier League, February 2016)

Tottenham 4-1 Man City (Premier League, September 2015)

Tottenham 0-1 Man City (Premier League, May 2015)

Man City 4-1 Tottenham (Premier League, October 2014)

Tottenham 1-5 Man City (Premier League, January 2014)

Man City 6-0 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2013)

Tottenham 3-1 Man City (Premier League, April 2013)

Man City 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2012)

Form guide (last five matches)

Man City - W W W W W

Tottenham - D L D W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

8/15 Man City to win

5/1 Tottenham to win

7/2 Match to end in draw

Correct score:

Man City: 17/2 1-0; 17/2 2-0; 7/1 2-1; 11/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2

Tottenham: 18/1 1-0; 33/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 66/1 3-0; 40/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 16/1 0-0; 8/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

First scorer: 3/1 Gabriel Jesus; 3/1 Sergio Aguero; 9/2 Raheem Sterling; 5/1 Brahim Diaz; 5/1 Leroy Sane; 11/2 Harry Kane; 6/1 Bernardo Silva; 7/1 Kevin de Bruyne; 8/1 Fernando Llorente; 9/1 Ilkay Guendogan; 10/1 David Silva; 11/1 Dele Alli; 11/1 Son Heung-min; 12/1 BAR

Also:

6/5 Jesus to score and Manchester City to win

7/1 Kane to score and Tottenham to win