Factbox: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - fans’ view

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City are aiming for their 16th successive Premier League win when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table and are already being labelled the best side the league has ever seen.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Mark Bent, season ticket holder, Manchester City

”The season so far has gone better than even the most loyal and optimistic Manchester City fan could have expected, and the football we have played has been truly amazing to watch.

“I am predicting that City will win 3-0 this weekend. Confidence is high following the win at Old Trafford and against Swansea on Wednesday night, so I think our winning run will continue.

“Tottenham don’t seem as strong as they were last season and have dropped a lot of points of late. I expected them to be a lot closer to the top of the table at this stage of the year. I think we will be too strong for them to handle.

“I would never say the title race was over with still more than half of the season to play, but it will take a huge wobble from City to allow the other teams to close the gap now.

“If we keep this run going and keep setting new records, then I think we are definitely right up there as one of the best, if not the best, in Premier League history.

“To challenge for the league Spurs will need to spend big strengthening the squad like City, Manchester United and Chelsea... It feels like nobody ever really believes that Spurs can win the league.”

Mike Leigh, host of the Spurs Show Podcast: spursshow.net

My initial thoughts ahead of the game against Manchester City are that no one expects us to get anything. The pressure is well and truly off and I have a sneaky feeling we will get at least a point.

“City used to be a hoodoo team for us in the 60’s and 70’s and it only really turned around with the historic ‘81 Cup final win against them.

“I see this one finishing as a 2-2 draw. City are a team who create a lot, and we can only try and match them offensively to get anything out of the game.

“I would be more confident if our first choice defence was available, but it isn’t. Plus, key players like Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are off form at present.

“It’s obviously a worry to hear that Toby Alderweireld is out, but Davinson Sanchez will return from suspension and I can see Juan Foyth getting game time, too.

“We have won recently while not playing brilliantly which is very unlike us. I think the race is for top four and we are capable of achieving that again.

“We need a much deeper squad with strong competition for Harry Kane, Alli and Eriksen if we are to challenge for the title next year.

”Financially, we are punching above our weight but the board need to decide whether to stick or twist with the move to the new stadium next season. Do we want to be genuine challengers or just competing with the mid-table clubs like Arsenal?”