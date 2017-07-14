FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Manchester City sign defender Walker from Tottenham
#Soccer News
July 14, 2017 / 2:40 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Manchester City sign defender Walker from Tottenham

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Manchester City have completed the signing of England full back Kyle Walker from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, City said on Friday.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of England international Kyle Walker. The right back joins from Tottenham on a five-year deal and has opted to take the number two shirt," City said in a statement on their website (www.mancity.com).

British media reported the fee for the 27-year-old was 50 million pounds ($64.75 million), making him the world's joint most expensive defender along with David Luiz, who left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014.

$1 = 0.7722 pounds Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

