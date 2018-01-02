Soccer-City back to winning ways with 3-1 victory over Watford

* Leaders Man City beat Watford 3-1 to return to winning ways

* Draw at Palace had ended 18-match winning run

* David Silva and John Stones returned to strong City line-up

* Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after 38 seconds

* Christian Kabasele own goal doubled the lead

* Sergio Aguero made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute

* Andre Gray grabbed consolation for visitors

* City are at Liverpool next, Watford host Southampton

MANCHESTER CITY 3 WATFORD 1

Jan 2 (Reuters)- Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

After a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday ended their 18-match winning run, City, who lead second-placed Manchester United by 15 points, took 38 seconds to get in front when an unmarked Raheem Sterling turned in a low cross from Leroy Sane at the back post.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne had a free kick tipped on to the bar and it was his low cross in the 13th minute which was turned into his own net by Watford defender Christian Kabasele to make it 2-0.

Andre Gray tested Ederson after a rare break from the visitors but City wrapped up victory in the 63rd minute when Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes fumbled a low De Bruyne cross and Sergio Aguero pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Gray got a consolation for Watford in the 82nd minute, slotting home a low cross from Andre Carillo.