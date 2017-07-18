Middlesbrough break club transfer record for Forest striker Assombalonga

(Reuters) - Middlesbrough have signed striker Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest for a club record 15 million pounds ($19.65 million), the Championship side have confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined Forest in 2014 before sustaining a knee injury that kept him out of action for much of the 2015-16 season. He returned last season, netting 14 goals in 32 league matches.

"I can't wait to get started and train with the boys. I'm glad it's completed and I can focus on what's ahead now," the Democratic Republic of Congo native told Middlesbrough's website. (www.mfc.co.uk)

"I can't wait to meet the manager and get ready for next season. There's a good feeling around the place. From the minute I walked in it felt right."

Assombalonga is new manager Garry Monk's fifth signing of the transfer window as the club look to seal an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Middlesbrough's previous record signing was Brazilian striker Afonso Alves, who joined from Dutch side Heerenveen for around 12 million pounds in 2008, according to British media reports.

($1 = 0.7637 pounds)