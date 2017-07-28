FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
Middlesbrough sign striker Fletcher from West Ham
#Sports News
July 28, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 12 days ago

Middlesbrough sign striker Fletcher from West Ham

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v West Ham United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Old Trafford - 30/11/16 West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Middlesbrough have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United for 6.5 million pounds ($8.5 million) on a four-year contract, the English Championship club said on Friday.

Fletcher, 21, who joined West Ham last July, failed to find the net in limited first-team opportunities under manager Slaven Bilic, starting only twice in all competitions during the 2016-17 season.

A former Manchester United trainee, Fletcher scored eight goals in 27 appearances during a six-month loan spell with Barnsley last year.

Fletcher is Boro manager Garry Monk's sixth major signing of the close season transfer window after the arrival of Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Cyrus Christie, Jonny Howson and Darren Randolph at the Riverside Stadium.

($1 = 0.7644 pounds)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

