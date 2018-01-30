FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 30, 2018 / 1:10 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer - Australia's Cahill returns to Millwall after 13 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia forward Tim Cahill has returned to Millwall for the rest of the season, more than 13 years since his last appearance for the London side, the Championship club said on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who quit A-League team Melbourne City in December, had been seeking a new club to boost his chances of playing for Australia at a fourth successive World Cup.

Australia’s all-time top scorer with 50 goals, Cahill left Melbourne after netting 13 goals for the Manchester City-owned club in all competitions since joining in August 2016.

He scored twice to help Australia beat Syria in the Asian World Cup playoff in October before they beat Honduras in the intercontinental playoff to reach this year’s finals in Russia.

Cahill, who played for Premier League Everton and had stints in the United States and China, scored 57 goals for Millwall in 251 games from 1998 to 2004 to become a fans’ favourite.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
