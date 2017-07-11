Carrick succeeds Rooney as Manchester United captain

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United's long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick will replace the departed Wayne Rooney as captain, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Former England skipper Rooney's return to his boyhood team Everton left the armband vacant, with 35-year-old Carrick, whose testimonial was held at Old Trafford last month, taking over.

“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” the long-serving Carrick told MUTV. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.

“I will just be myself, you can’t change and it is wrong to come into the role and then suddenly change, shouting and screaming at everyone, telling them what to do.

"I will speak when I need to speak, but I am quite laid back and chilled out really. I will try to lead by example.”

Carrick has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals, and penned a one-year contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for the coming season.