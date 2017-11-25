FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United's Carrick says recovering from heart operation
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 25, 2017 / 1:24 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

United's Carrick says recovering from heart operation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has undergone an operation for an irregular heart rhythm, he said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

“After feeling strange in the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests,” he said.

“It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.”

The 36-year-old said he was making the statement in response to questions about why he had not been playing.

Carrick said he has had to rebuild his fitness and aimed “to be back in contention soon”.

“I‘m feeling fine now. I’d like to reassure everyone that I‘m healthy and back training hard with the team.”

Carrick played in four pre-seasons games for United but did not feature again until the EFL tie against Burton.

Carrick made his debut for West Ham United in 1999, joining Tottenham Hotspur and then United in 2006. He has played more than 300 times for the club and been capped 34 times by England.

In a cardiac ablation, tissue in the heart that triggers or sustains an abnormal rhythm is scarred or destroyed to return the organ to a normal rhythm.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.