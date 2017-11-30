SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Brighton v Liverpool matches

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool meet for the 26th time in all competitions and the first time in the Premier League on Saturday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Liverpool 6 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 (FA Cup, Feb. 2012)

Nearly 29 years after they beat Liverpool en route to the 1983 FA Cup final, Brighton suffered a 6-1 fifth-round hammering at Anfield with a hat-trick of own goals adding to their woes.

Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua’s free kick cancelled out Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel’s headed opener before Seagulls midfielder Liam Bridcutt saw a clearance bounce off him and into his own net.

Striker Andy Carroll’s low shot to make it 3-1 to Liverpool was followed by Bridcutt’s second own-goal as Steven Gerrard’s cross ricocheted in off him. Brighton Defender Lewis Dunk then turned Luis Suarez’s cross into his own net.

After missing a penalty, the Uruguayan striker nodded in a sixth to complete the rout as Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool went on to beat Stoke City and Everton in the next two rounds, before losing 2-1 to Chelsea in the final.

Brighton 1 Liverpool 2 (League Cup, Sept. 2011)

Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish made his title intentions clear by fielding a strong side, with captain Gerrard returning to the fold after six months on the sidelines following groin surgery.

But it was deadline-day signing Craig Bellamy who inspired Liverpool’s victory at Brighton’s new Amex Stadium as he broke the deadlock with a composed finish before playing a part in their second from Dirk Kuyt in the 80th minute.

Ashley Barnes’ late penalty for Gus Poyet’s Brighton gave the visitors anxious moments at the end, but the Merseyside club had done enough to secure a place in the fourth round.

Liverpool beat Cardiff City on penalties in the final to lift their eighth League Cup at Wembley, making sure they booked a Europa League qualification spot despite finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Liverpool 0 (Jan. 1984, FA Cup)

Brighton matched Everton’s feat of knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup in successive seasons, as two goals in two second-half minutes sealed a 2-0 fourth round victory.

Ireland winger Gerry Ryan put Brighton in front in the 58th minute as he beat the offside trap to collect midfielder Tony Grealish’s lob and slotted the ball past Bruce Grobbelaar in front of nearly 20,000 fans at the Goldstone Ground.

The Second Division club doubled their lead a minute later when forward Terry Connor latched on to a piercing through ball and smashed it in from distance.

Brighton’s run ended in the next round when they were beaten 3-1 by eventual finalists Watford, while Joe Fagan’s Liverpool went on to lift the European Cup, beating Roma on penalties.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Liverpool 3 (Oct. 1981 League Division One)

Brighton midfielder Andy Ritchie scored with a powerful header at the back post in the 82nd minute to help his side seal a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at the Goldstone Ground.

Brighton fell 2-0 behind before half time after strikes from Liverpool midfielders Kenny Dalglish and Ray Kennedy. Brighton central defender Steve Foster then clawed a goal back with a controversial header that did not appear to cross the line.

Terry McDermott then made it 3-1 to Liverpool but Brighton were not done yet, hitting back with former Liverpool defender Jimmy Case’s header before Ritchie nodded in the equaliser two minutes later.

Despite finding themselves in 10th and a place below Brighton after the draw, Liverpool went on to win the league while Brighton finished 13th.

Liverpool 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 (Mar. 1982, League Division One)

A muddy pitch and resolute defending by Brighton’s back line saw eventual champions Liverpool suffer a frustrating fourth and final home defeat in the league as the visitors came away from Anfield with a 1-0 win.

Andy Ritchie put Brighton ahead in the 40th minute when his shot brushed Liverpool centre-back Alan Hansen’s knee and deflected into the goal. Liverpool attacked in vain in the second half and should have equalised 13 minutes from time.

Ian Rush pounced on a poor back pass from Brighton midfielder Tony Grealish and shot towards an empty net only for the ball to stop dead in its tracks on the muddy surface. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)