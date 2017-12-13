FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Bailly may need surgery, says Mourinho
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Injured Bailly may need surgery, says Mourinho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly may need surgery on the injury that has kept him out of action since early November, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United vs S.L. Benfica - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 31, 2017 Benfica's Pizzi in action with Manchester United's Eric Bailly Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Bailly had trouble with his groin after returning from international duty with the Ivory Coast in October but has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

“I think it is serious. I don’t know (how long he will be out). It is an injury that came from the last time he was with the national team,” Mourinho said.

“We are trying a conservative treatment but if the treatment is not resulting then probably it will end in a surgery procedure but let’s wait a little bit more,” he added.

United, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the centre of defence, beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Wednesday. Mourinho also has Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as options in the back line.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond/Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.