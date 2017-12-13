Injured Bailly may need surgery, says Mourinho

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly may need surgery on the injury that has kept him out of action since early November, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United vs S.L. Benfica - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 31, 2017 Benfica's Pizzi in action with Manchester United's Eric Bailly Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Bailly had trouble with his groin after returning from international duty with the Ivory Coast in October but has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

“I think it is serious. I don’t know (how long he will be out). It is an injury that came from the last time he was with the national team,” Mourinho said.

“We are trying a conservative treatment but if the treatment is not resulting then probably it will end in a surgery procedure but let’s wait a little bit more,” he added.

United, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the centre of defence, beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Wednesday. Mourinho also has Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as options in the back line.