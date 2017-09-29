FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man United's Pogba out long-term with injury, says Mourinho
September 29, 2017 / 1:44 PM / in 18 days

Soccer-Man United's Pogba out long-term with injury, says Mourinho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Pogba suffered the injury in United’s 3-0 Champions League win over Basel this month.

“He’s injured, he cannot play tomorrow and it’s not an injury that I can have the hope like I have with (Antonio) Valencia or (Phil) Jones,” Mourinho told a news conference ahead of the home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“I have the hope to see them in training and to have a positive answer.”

Mourinho did not put a time scale on Pogba’s return but said he was thinking about the 24-year-old France international in the same way as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who are expected to miss the rest of the year due to injuries.

“So long-term injuries I don’t speak about them,” Mourinho said. “Ibra and Pogba and Rojo, these players I don’t think about them.”

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

