Soccer-Fellaini strikes twice as Man United crush Palace 4-0

* Manchester United eased to 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

* Fellaini scored two goals after Mata fired United ahead

* Lukaku equalled Andy Cole’s United scoring record

* Palace suffered seventh straight defeat without scoring

* United next visit Liverpool; Palace at home to Chelsea

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United provisionally went top of the Premier League after Marouane Fellaini scored two goals either side of Juan Mata’s opener and Romelu Lukaku’s record-equalling strike in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mata fired United ahead in the third minute and Lukaku netted in the 86th for his seventh goal in his first seven Premier League games for the club to equal the Andy Cole’s record.

United have 19 points from seven games, three more than second-placed Manchester City who were playing champions Chelsea later. Palace suffered a seventh straight defeat without scoring and remained rooted to the foot of the table.

Mata produced a fine finish after he was set up by Marcus Rashford before Fellaini converted perfect crosses by Ashley Young and Rashford before Lukaku netted his 11th goal in 10 games for United with a simple tap-in.