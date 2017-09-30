FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Fellaini strikes twice as Man United crush Palace 4-0
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 30, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 17 days ago

Soccer-Fellaini strikes twice as Man United crush Palace 4-0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester United eased to 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

* Fellaini scored two goals after Mata fired United ahead

* Lukaku equalled Andy Cole’s United scoring record

* Palace suffered seventh straight defeat without scoring

* United next visit Liverpool; Palace at home to Chelsea

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United provisionally went top of the Premier League after Marouane Fellaini scored two goals either side of Juan Mata’s opener and Romelu Lukaku’s record-equalling strike in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mata fired United ahead in the third minute and Lukaku netted in the 86th for his seventh goal in his first seven Premier League games for the club to equal the Andy Cole’s record.

United have 19 points from seven games, three more than second-placed Manchester City who were playing champions Chelsea later. Palace suffered a seventh straight defeat without scoring and remained rooted to the foot of the table.

Mata produced a fine finish after he was set up by Marcus Rashford before Fellaini converted perfect crosses by Ashley Young and Rashford before Lukaku netted his 11th goal in 10 games for United with a simple tap-in.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic,; Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.