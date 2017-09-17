FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2017 / 5:23 PM / a month ago

Man United thrash Everton with late flurry of goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

REUTERS - Antonio Valencia’s early thunderbolt put Manchester United en route to a 4-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Sunday, but they needed a flurry of late goals to finally subdue their unfortunate visitors.

Valencia belted home Nemanja Matic’s crossfield pass after four minutes but Everton responded well with United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving earlier this year, wasting two good chances.

Ronald Koeman’s side were still threatening an equaliser when former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set up Mkhitaryan to sidefoot United’s second after 83 minutes.

Lukaku slammed in a third heading into stoppage time before Anthony Martial converted a late penalty.

United join Manchester City at the top of the table with 13 points from five games, with both sides level on goal difference. Everton have now dropped into the bottom three.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

