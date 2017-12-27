FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Fellaini uncertain about Manchester United future
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 27, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Fellaini uncertain about Manchester United future

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marouane Fellaini is uncertain if he will extend his stay at Manchester United but the midfielder believes manager Jose Mourinho will respect his decision if he chooses to end his spell at Old Trafford.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2017 Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini warms up before the game Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Files

Fellaini came under fire for his inconsistent performances after signing from Everton in 2013 but the Belgian international has since become an important player in Mourinho’s squad.

United triggered a one-year extension in the 30-year-old’s contract at the start of the year, but agreeing a deal beyond the end of the current campaign is proving difficult.

“They made a proposal, probably another will follow. Whether I will accept it, I do not know. We will see. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy,” Fellaini told Belgian website HUMO.

“If Manchester did not want me anymore, they would have said that for a long time.”

Fellaini can begin talks with clubs when the January transfer window opens on Monday and could leave for nothing when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The Belgian international has discussed his situation with Mourinho but does not expect it to affect his relationship with the manager.

“We talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players,” he said.

Fellaini, who has played nine league games and scored three goals this season, is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.