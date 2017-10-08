UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man Utd's Fellaini suffers knee injury ahead of Liverpool clash

(adds Belgian FA statement after MRI scan)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United’s midfield injury concerns deepened on Saturday when in-form Belgian Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury on international duty which will keep him away from the field for a couple of weeks.

The combative Fellaini has been pivotal to United’s unbeaten start to the season but lasted just 29 minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Bosnia in Sarajevo before limping off after landing awkwardly on his knee.

Although the 29-year-old left the Grbavica Stadium without the use of crutches following Belgium’s 4-3 win, coach Roberto Martinez offered a sombre assessment of the player’s condition.

“We are all worried about Fellaini,” Martinez told reporters. “We fear that there’s ligament damage.”

The Belgian FA said on Sunday Fellaini “will be out for a couple of weeks with a left knee injury” after the player underwent an MRI scan.

The injury comes a week before United’s clash with Liverpool on Oct. 14.

United manager Jose Mourinho had voiced concerns over how the international break could stall his side’s momentum ahead of next Saturday’s high-profile clash at Anfield and a mounting injury list will only dampen his mood.

Record signing Paul Pogba is absent after picking up a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League last month and Michael Carrick, who has played just once this season, is also a major doubt for the Liverpool match.

After amassing 19 points from seven league games, United are second in the standings below neighbours Manchester City on goal difference. (Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Writing by John O‘Brien in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Toby Davis)