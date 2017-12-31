FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury
Markets Weekahead
December 31, 2017 / 3:36 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Soccer: Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, manager Jose Mourinho said.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Bristol City vs Manchester United - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - December 20, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shakes hands with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he is substituted Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The former Sweden international was not in Saturday’s squad as Mourinho’s men were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Southampton at Old Trafford -- United’s third successive draw.

Ibrahimovic was re-signed by United in the summer, having departed the club at the end of last season, and overcame meniscus and cruciate ligament damage to return to action in late November.

However, Mourinho, who saw Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher during Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Southampton, said Ibrahimovic is set for another injury layoff.

“We lost Ibrahimovic for a month, he stops his run to recovery, he has been running for many months, what he needs is to play,” Mourinho said.

Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar

