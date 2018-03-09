Soccer: Man United likely to play for point, says Liverpool's Lovren

(Reuters) - Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says Manchester United would be happy with a point from Saturday’s game and expects Jose Mourinho’s side to defend in numbers at Old Trafford.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - January 30, 2018 Liverpool's Dejan Lovren REUTERS/Phil Noble

The two sides are battling for second behind runaway league leaders Manchester City. United are two points ahead of third-placed Liverpool with nine games left in the campaign.

The last three league meetings between the two sides, including October’s game at Anfield, have ended in draws but Lovren said Liverpool were intent on coming away with all three points on Saturday.

“Maybe they are not in the best shape, but still they win ugly,” Lovren told British media. “What matters is the points. Last time, when they came here, they defend really deep so let’s see what happens now.”

When asked if he expected United to set up in a similar style, Lovren said: “I think so. They need the points, definitely. For them it will be maybe a good point but for us, we never play for a point.

“We will play like we play every day, attacking football.

“Still, you know Mourinho has his own plans. It is our job to focus on ourselves and play how we hope will beat them.”

After the October game, Lovren accused United striker Romelu Lukaku of deliberately kicking him in the face but the Croatian said he has no hard feelings towards the Belgian.

“No. It is over. There is another game. He is a top striker. We can say what we want, he scores many goals,” Lovren added.

Liverpool last beat United at Old Trafford in 2014.