SHOWCASE-Soccer-Salah out to complete top-six sweep with goal at Man United

March 9 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah can complete the impressive feat of scoring against every other top-six Premier League club this season when they visit rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

The Egypt international currently tops the league’s scoring charts alongside Harry Kane with 24 goals, and strikes against leaders Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal have helped the 25-year-old reach that tally.

Salah missed an opportunity to score against United in October’s goalless draw at Anfield, a fixture which saw United goalkeeper David De Gea make a couple of spectacular saves to deny Liverpool.

“Before the game you have to prepare yourself for the game, and you see the weakness of the players or the goalkeeper, and you have to try many times to break that and to score and to do something different,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“But we know we play against Manchester (United) and De Gea. He is a great goalkeeper and this is the only team I did not score against in the top six this season, so I will try.

“I try to look for a goal in any game I play. I thought already about that and I’m very excited to play in that game because this is the only team in the top six I didn’t score against. Only Manchester (United).”

Saturday’s clash also gives Liverpool an opportunity to leapfrog United in the league table and move into second place.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, signed by Liverpool for 75 million pounds ($103.79 million) in January, believes his team can overcome any opponent on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions which includes five clean sheets.

“It’s going to be a very tough game going there, and they have so much quality – but we do as well,” he told the club website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

“I’ve been hearing so many stories about the game, about how big this game is. If you look at the table at the moment, it’s a massive game for both of us, the fans and all the people around the world who’ll watch the game.” ($1 = 0.7226 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)