SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool

March 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Head-to-head (last 10 matches)
Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2017)
Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, January 2017)
Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2016)
Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Europa League, March 2016)
Liverpool 2-0 Man United (Europa League, March 2016)
Liverpool 0-1 Man United (Premier League, January 2016)
Man United 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September 2015)
Liverpool 1-2 Man United (Premier League, March 2015)
Man United 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2014)
Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, March 2014)
Premier League form guide (last five matches)
Man United - L W L W W
Liverpool - W D W W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
7/4 Man United to win
9/5 Liverpool to win
23/10 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Man United: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0
Liverpool: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0
Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
First scorer: 11/2 Romelu Lukaku; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 15/2 Marcus Rashford; 8/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Jesse Lingard; 14/1 Juan Mata; 14/1 Paul Pogba; 5/1 Mohamed Salah; 6/1 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 8/1 Danny Ings; 8/1 Dominic Solanke; 16/1 Adam Lallana, 20/1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Also:
4/1 Man United to win with both teams scoring
4/1 Liverpool to win with both teams scoring (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)