FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Soccer News
March 9, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2017)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, January 2017)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2016)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 2-0 Man United (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 0-1 Man United (Premier League, January 2016)

Man United 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September 2015)

Liverpool 1-2 Man United (Premier League, March 2015)

Man United 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2014)

Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, March 2014)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Man United - L W L W W

Liverpool - W D W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

7/4 Man United to win

9/5 Liverpool to win

23/10 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Man United: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Liverpool: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

First scorer: 11/2 Romelu Lukaku; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 15/2 Marcus Rashford; 8/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Jesse Lingard; 14/1 Juan Mata; 14/1 Paul Pogba; 5/1 Mohamed Salah; 6/1 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 8/1 Danny Ings; 8/1 Dominic Solanke; 16/1 Adam Lallana, 20/1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Also:

4/1 Man United to win with both teams scoring

4/1 Liverpool to win with both teams scoring (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.