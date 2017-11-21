FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United's Lukaku fined for Beverly Hills noise complaints
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 21, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

United's Lukaku fined for Beverly Hills noise complaints

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has agreed to pay $450 for a July incident where police were called to the home where he was staying after the Belgian failed to heed repeated noise warnings, a Los Angeles Superior Court clerk said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 18, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action with Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

As part of Lukaku’s agreement to make the payment to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the charges against him will be reduced and he will not face any jail time over the incident.

The 24-year-old Belgium striker did not to appear at Tuesday’s court hearing and is also not required to show up at court to deliver the payment, which is due by Dec. 18.

The arrest was made on July 2 at about 8 p.m. local time after police responded to noise complaints at the Beverly Hills home that Lukaku, who at the time was negotiating a deal to join United from Premier League rivals Everton, was staying in.

At the time of the incident, Lukaku received a misdemeanour citation for “excessive noise” after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which had resulted in verbal warnings.

Lukaku was given the citation at the scene and was not physically arrested, the police said.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.