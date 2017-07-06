FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Man United agree fee for Everton striker Lukaku - reports
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 6, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Man United agree fee for Everton striker Lukaku - reports

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a fee of around 75 million pounds ($96.98 million) to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Premier League rivals Everton, according to British media reports.

The 24-year-old, who joined Everton permanently in 2014, scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 37 league games last season to finish as the league's second highest scorer. His exploits helped Everton secure a seventh-placed league finish.

The Belgium international rejected a new contract at Everton in March and has since been linked with former club Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich.

Lukaku said that he had decided on his future in June and now looks set to reunite with United manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Chelsea.

Media reports also suggest that Lukaku's deal will have no impact on United forward Wayne Rooney's switch to Everton.

$1 = 0.7730 pounds Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.