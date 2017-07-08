FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Man Utd agree fee for Everton's Lukaku - club

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku subject to medical and personal terms, the Premier League giants said on Saturday.

"#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms," the club said on its Twitter feed.

British media reported that the fee for the 24-year-old would be around 75 million pounds ($97.28 million), making him the club's second most expensive signing after last year's world record deal for French midfielder Paul Pogba.

$1 = 0.7710 pounds Editing by John O'Brien

