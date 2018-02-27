FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 7:11 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Man United's Lukaku ponders Premier League All-Star match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has suggested the Premier League host an match similar to the NBA’s All-Star game.

The NBA hosts an annual All-Star weekend with the main feature being a match contested by two teams comprised of the league’s best players, who are picked by popular vote.

“Here’s an idea for you guys... the NBA has an all-star game!,” the 24-year-old Belgian wrote on his verified Twitter account.

“Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the Premier League. The north vs the south! And the fans vote... what do you guys think?”

United are second in the Premier League and travel to Crystal Palace next Monday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

