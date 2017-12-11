FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FA asks Manchester rivals for observations after fracas reports
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 4:50 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

FA asks Manchester rivals for observations after fracas reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United and Manchester City have been asked by the Football Association for their observations after reports that United boss Jose Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him by City players after Sunday’s derby.

British media reported that Mourinho was upset by City’s excessive celebrations after their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta, part of City’s coaching team, was also reported to have suffered a cut in the alleged incidents.

“The FA has contacted both clubs for their observations following reports of an incident after the Manchester derby yesterday. They have until 13 December to respond,” the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

Referee Michael Oliver did not witness any post-match incidents and made no reference to anything untoward in his match report.

Old Trafford has witnessed bizarre tunnel incidents before, notably in 2004 when former United manager Alex Ferguson was hit by a pizza thrown by an Arsenal player.

City posted photos of their players celebrating in the dressing-room with silver tickertape after Nicolas Otamendi’s second-half winner against United gave them a record 14th consecutive Premier League victory.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.