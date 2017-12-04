Soccer: Manchester United on the verge of hitting top form - Herrera

(Reuters) - Manchester United are optimistic ahead of a crucial period of fixtures as they are close to finding their best form, midfielder Ander Herrera said ahead of Sunday’s top of the table showdown against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 Manchester United's Ander Herrera celebrates after winning the Europa League Reuters / Lee Smith/ Livepic/ Files

United beat top four contenders Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday, thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia along with a brilliant performance from goalkeeper David De Gea, to record their fourth consecutive league win.

”We are going to find our best moment very soon,“ Herrera told the club’s website. (www.manutd.com) ”We are second and chasing to be top of the table.

”It was a fantastic result (at Arsenal) with some great performances. David was amazing, and we were clinical in the first half, with two chances in the first 15 minutes and two goals.

“Jesse is on fire now, Paul (Pogba) as well, it’s a pity he got a red card. Romelu (Lukaku) didn’t score but he helped us a lot. The centre-backs -- Victor (Lindelof) is in fantastic form right now. So we are optimistic of course.”

City are in dominant form and look almost unstoppable as they aim to extend their 20-game winning streak across all competitions along with their eight-point lead.

United play their final Champions League group match against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday and Herrera says the team are fully focused on sealing progression to the knockout stages rather than Sunday’s crucial league encounter.

“I‘m not thinking about Sunday, now it’s about CSKA. We are not qualified yet so we don’t think about City yet,” Herrera added.