SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester United v Manchester City

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester United v Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Man City 0-0 Man United (Premier League, April 2017)

Man United 1-0 Man City (League Cup, October 2016)

Man United 1-2 Man City (Premier League, September 2016)

Man City 0-1 Man United (Premier League, March 2016)

Man United 0-0 Man City (Premier League, October 2015)

Man United 4-2 Man City (Premier League, April 2015)

Man City 1-0 Man United (Premier League, November 2014)

Man United 0-3 Man City (Premier League, March 2014)

Man City 4-1 Man United (Premier League, September 2013)

Man United 1-2 Man City (Premier League, April 2013)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Man United - L W W W W

Man City - W W W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

23/10 Man United to win

23/20 Man City to win

12/5 Match to end in a draw

First scorer: 5/1 Romelu Lukaku, 5/1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 13/2 Anthony Martial, 13/2 Marcus Rashford, 9/1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 9/1 Jesse Lingard, 10/1 Juan Mata, 7/2 Gabriel Jesus, 7/2 Sergio Aguero, 6/1 Leroy Sane, 13/2 Raheem Sterling, 15/2 Bernardo Silva, 9/1 Kevin De Bruyne, 12/1 David Silva (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)