Mourinho won't be charged over Southampton sending-off
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 23 days ago

Mourinho won't be charged over Southampton sending-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester United vs Burton Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 20, 2017 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will face no punishment from the English FA after being sent off during his side’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Deep into stoppage-time, referee Craig Pawson sent Mourinho to the stands after he appeared to step on to the pitch and accidentally collide with fourth official Mike Jones.

The FA received Pawson’s report on Monday, however, and has decided no further action is necessary.

United maintained their unbeaten start in the league and are second in the standings, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

