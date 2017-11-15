Soccer: Rojo optimistic of Man Utd return in December

(Reuters) - Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is hopeful of returning from injury in time for the side’s Champions League tie early next month, the Argentina international has said.

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 20/4/17 Manchester United's Marcos Rojo sustains an injury Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic/Files

Rojo suffered knee ligament damage in April and is yet to regain full fitness, but the 27-year-old is confident he can return to first team action for the Group A game against CSKA Moscow on Dec. 5.

”Tomorrow (Wednesday) I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match,“ Rojo told TyC Sports. ”I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.

“In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that.”

United, who are second in the Premier League, are unbeaten in this season’s European competition and need one point from two matches to be certain of qualification for the knockout stages.

Rojo, who has earned 54 caps for Argentina, is also eager to showcase his abilities ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

“I have to win my place back in the team so that (Argentina) coach Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup,” Rojo added.

“I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am.”

United host 11th-placed Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.