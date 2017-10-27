FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manchester United looking for statement win against Spurs, says Herrera
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

Manchester United looking for statement win against Spurs, says Herrera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A win for Manchester United against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur will not only end a two-game winless streak for Jose Mourinho’s men but will also provide “a big statement” about their championship prospects, midfielder Ander Herrera has said.

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 Manchester United's Ander Herrera celebrates after winning the Europa League Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

A goalless draw at Liverpool was followed by a shock 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield Town, leaving United with a five-point gap to make up on league leaders Manchester City.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult but we play at home in front of our fans and we have to try to win,” Herrera told British media ahead of Saturday’s game.

”Tottenham are a direct rival every season. In the last two or three years they have improved a lot and they are contenders for everything; the Champions League, the Premier League and for both cups.

“They are very organised, they play really good football and they have players who can score... even their fullbacks are very offensive. It will be a big statement if we beat them.”

Second-placed United are heading into the game at Old Trafford above Spurs on goal difference.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are expected to return for United, while Spurs striker Harry Kane has been ruled out with a minor hamstring strain.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.