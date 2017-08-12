FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol
August 12, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 2 months ago

Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Defender Guillermo Varela has left Manchester United to return to Penarol in his native Uruguay, the Premier League club said on its official twitter account on Saturday.

Varela was former manager David Moyes’s first signing for United in 2013 but made only four league appearances.

He spent his second season on loan at Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish side’s reserve team, and last season was loaned to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

They suspended him in May after he had an unauthorised tattoo, which became infected.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis

