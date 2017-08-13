FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
Soccer-Lukaku strikes twice as United crush West Ham
August 13, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 19 hours ago

Soccer-Lukaku strikes twice as United crush West Ham

2 Min Read

* Manchester United beat West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford

* New signing Romelu Lukaku opened scoring on league debut

* Lukaku shot flew in off the post after excellent Marcus Rashford pass

* Lukaku added second goal in 52nd minute with angled header from Paul Pogba cross

* Marko Arnautovic clipped the crossbar with a header for West Ham

* United are away to Swansea on Saturday Aug. 19, West Ham are at Southampton

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 WEST HAM UNITED 0

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Romelu Lukaku struck twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho’s side made a confident start to their campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Belgian striker, who was signed from Everton in a 75-million-pound ($97.58-million) move last month, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, blasting in off the post after latching on to a clever through ball from Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku made it 2-0 seven minutes after the break, rising to meet a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free kick with a superbly angled header into the far bottom corner.

Substitute Anthony Martial made it 3-0 in the 87th minute with a side-foot finish after being played in by Mkhitaryan and moments later Paul Pogba fired in the fourth. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon)

