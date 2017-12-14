FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Newcastle must stamp out the errors, says Benitez
December 14, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Newcastle must stamp out the errors, says Benitez

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says individual errors are costing his team vital points and the Spaniard has taken responsibility for being unable to find a winning formula despite making tactical and personnel changes.

Newcastle have lost seven and drawn one of their last eight league games and are hovering above the relegation zone in 16th spot, a point above West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Their latest defeat came at home on Wednesday with Everton securing a 1-0 win thanks to an error from goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

“We have individual errors that are costing us points,” Benitez told reporters.

“We have changed the team, the shape and players - and still we are losing so we have to take responsibility, starting with me and that’s it.”

Benitez said Newcastle must now turn their attention to Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.

“The only thing you can take as a positive is our approach in the game and the performance of the players in the first half,” Benitez added.

“It’s difficult to accept and understand. We have to make sure the players aren’t down for too long because we must get ready for the next game.” (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

