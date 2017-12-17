Soccer: Newcastle need points and soon, says goalkeeper Elliot

(Reuters) - Newcastle United need to find a way to end their winless run in the Premier League and collect some much-needed points from their upcoming games, goalkeeper Rob Elliot said after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The loss at the Emirates was Newcastle’s eighth in their last nine league games, with the exception being a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion. It dropped Rafa Benitez’s side into the relegation zone with 15 points from 18 matches.

Newcastle play 15th-placed West Ham United, leaders Manchester City and promoted Brighton and Hove Albion in their next three league games.

“You know when you come to places like Arsenal that it’s going to be tough, especially the first 15 to 20 minutes and after they got the goal,” Elliot told the club’s website (www.nufc.co.uk).

”I think we reacted really well... It’s a brilliant attitude and a great response but it’s not what we need – we need points and we need to start finding a way to win.

“Obviously, Arsenal away is always a tough game but we’ve a few fixtures coming up now where we need to make sure we use the same attitude and the same commitment against teams that we can pick up points against.”

Elliot said Newcastle can emulate West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton, all of whom climbed out of the bottom three with a string of good results.

“We need to get those points back on the board and continue from there,” Elliot added.

”Two or three wins can turn the table ‘round really quickly but we need to make sure that we show the same commitment and passion that we showed today (Saturday) and be a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

“When you get to this stage of the season... We need to start picking up points now – no matter how or where – and stop this rut we’re in...”