Rooney strike lifts Everton to win at Newcastle
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 10:29 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rooney strike lifts Everton to win at Newcastle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NEWCASTLE UNITED 0 EVERTON 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 13, 2017 Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal with Aaron Lennon REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Wayne Rooney’s first-half goal lifted Everton to a 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Wednesday and continued their revival under manager Sam Allardyce.

Rooney struck in the 27th minute, turning in a rebound from close range to secure Everton’s first away league victory in 17 games.

Newcastle pressed hard for an equaliser in the second half and Mohamed Diame went close but Ashley Williams could have doubled Everton’s lead, only to be denied by a fine save from Karl Darlow.

Everton consolidated their position in the top half of the table while Newcastle, who had midfielder Jonjo Shelvey sent off in stoppage time, stayed close to the relegation zone following their seventh defeat in eight games.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
