Soccer: Newcastle not battling relegation just yet, says skipper
December 15, 2017 / 8:06 AM / in 2 days

Soccer: Newcastle not battling relegation just yet, says skipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes the side have not yet fallen into a relegation scrap despite a woeful run of recent form that has seen them plummet down the table after losing seven of their last eight league games.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 21, 2017 Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Files

Newcastle’s poor run has left them in 16th position, one point ahead of the three teams directly below them - West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and West Ham United - and just three above bottom side Swansea City.

“When you keep getting bad results it’s going to knock you a little bit as a human being,” Lascelles told reporters on Thursday.

“...With the manager and players we have, we can definitely sort things out. I‘m not going to say we’re in a relegation battle. There’s still loads of games to play.”

Everton handed Newcastle their latest defeat with a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on Wednesday and Lascelles said that his team mates shared their frustration after the match and hopes the exchange can fuel a positive reaction.

“There were a few home truths said but the reality is we’re not in a great position and sometimes things need to be said that players don’t want to hear,” Lascelles added.

“Hopefully, it’ll get a reaction. We don’t want to leave it too late.”

Rafa Benitez’s side travel to seventh-placed Arsenal, who are winless in their last three league games, on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
